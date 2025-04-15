Guwahati: Deputy Chief Minister of Meghalaya Sniawbhalang Dhar, who oversees Urban Affairs, announced on Monday that Shillong’s Smart City initiatives have made considerable progress.

While addressing reporters, Dhar confirmed that the government regularly monitors the projects and expressed satisfaction with the ongoing developments. “We conduct regular reviews, and all the projects are advancing smoothly,” he said.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to Dhar, construction of the Polo shopping mall has reached 98 percent completion. He also reported steady advancement in the development of parking facilities across the city.

“If not by 2025, we expect the project to be fully completed by mid-2026,” he added with optimism.

Dhar further mentioned that the government is now awaiting approval and rollout of the second phase of the Smart City Mission.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The central government launched the Smart Cities Mission under Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 25, 2015. The mission aims to equip cities with modern infrastructure, promote sustainable living, and enhance the overall quality of life for citizens through the use of technology and smart urban planning.

Shillong became part of the mission on July 4, 2018, making it the 100th and final city to join the initiative. Despite its late inclusion, the city is now steadily catching up in implementing the mission’s objectives.