Guwahati: Shillong’s Umroi airport will extend its runway to accommodate wide-bodied aircraft by the end of the 2026–27 financial year, enhancing travel options for visitors.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said the Rs 500-crore project, which includes a 550-metre runway extension and terminal upgrades, will begin in October and is expected to be completed in 15 months.

He was speaking during a media round-table held as part of World Tourism Day celebrations in Shillong.

Umroi Airport, located about 30 km from the state capital, currently has limited direct flights to cities like Kolkata, Aizawl, Imphal, and Delhi.

Most visitors to Meghalaya still arrive via Guwahati Airport and travel by road for three hours to reach Shillong.

Fifteen years ago, a report by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said a runway expansion was not feasible due to nearby mountains, and removing them would cost Rs 7,000 crore.

However, a new study commissioned by the state government found that expansion is now possible with current technology.

The project later received approval and funding from the Union government.

Land acquisition, including a patch owned by the Army, caused some delay. “We’ve resolved those issues and handed over the land to AAI.

Construction has been tendered and work will begin soon,” Sangma said.

Flights using the extended runway are expected to start by late 2026–27. Several domestic airlines have shown interest in launching services once the upgrade is complete.

Sangma said the development will boost tourism in the state and improve overall air connectivity to Shillong.