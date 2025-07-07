Shillong: Sohra in Meghalaya, also known as Cherrapunji and widely regarded as one of the wettest places on Earth, recorded a significant drop in rainfall this June compared to the same period last year, according to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Sohra received 1,095.4 mm of rainfall in June 2024, down from 3,041.2 mm in June 2023. IMD officials said this represents one of the steepest year-on-year declines in the region.

“This is deeply concerning. Sohra has been witnessing irregular rainfall for years, but such a sharp drop in June is alarming,” an IMD official stated.

Rainfall in May also fell short by around 400 mm compared to the same month last year.

The IMD noted that Sohra’s annual rainfall has declined steadily over the past 15 years. Since 2005, the town has recorded between 8,000 mm and 9,000 mm annually, compared to a long-term average of 11,000 mm. In 1974, Sohra received 24,555 mm of rainfall, a record that still stands. The current annual average is approximately one-third of that figure.

Experts attribute the decline to factors such as changing monsoon patterns, deforestation, urbanisation, and rising sea surface temperatures.

A local official pointed out that the town’s population has grown more than tenfold since 1961, from around 7,000 residents to over 70,000, contributing to increasing pressure on water resources.

Despite high annual rainfall, Sohra experiences water shortages, particularly during the dry season. Residents in some areas depend on spring water, while others rely on water tankers.

Local conservation groups have called for measures including reforestation, watershed protection, and regulation of construction to address the region’s ecological challenges.

Officials said the IMD will continue to monitor rainfall patterns in the coming months.