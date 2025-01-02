Guwahati: A team of police in Ri Bhoi, Meghalaya arrested three drug peddlers, including two women, and seized 254.16 grams of heroin valued at approximately Rs 1 crore.

The accused, identified as Ekramul Hussain, Monjuwara Begum and Nihar Begum, all from Assam, were apprehended in 15th Mile, Byrnihat.

Police suspect that the trio sourced drugs from other states and amassed significant wealth through their illicit activities.

Cash worth Rs 58,380 and four mobile phones were also recovered from their possession.

A case has been registered at Nongpoh police station under the NDPS Act, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the matter further.

The SIT will investigate the accused’s links with other drug peddlers and financial transactions and take steps to forfeit any illegally acquired property, police said.