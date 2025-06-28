Guwahati: Meghalaya is set to regain control of five villages in the Ri-Bhoi district from Assam, as the two state governments expect to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) by August 15.

Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) spokesperson and Cabinet Minister Paul Lyngdoh confirmed the development on Friday, stating, “Before August 15, we will sign an MoU with the Assam government, whereby five new villages will come back to us.”

Minister Lyngdoh expressed optimism, indicating that ongoing talks are bringing the states closer to a permanent solution.

He stated that the government did not act inactively regarding the dispute, particularly concerning issues that Lapangap residents faced.

“We sent a magistrate to confront the Assam officials. So, it’s unfair to say that the government has done little,” Lyngdoh asserted.

This latest development builds on the historic agreement signed in March 2022 by the Assam and Meghalaya governments.

Sources indicate that the agreement aimed to resolve the 50-year-old border dispute in a phased manner across 12 contested locations. Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the 2022 agreement as a “historic day” for the Northeast.

Notably, the states successfully resolved disputes in six areas with fewer differences—Gizang, Tarabari, Boklapara, Khanapara-Pilangkata, Ratacherra, and Hahim—in March of last year, as part of the first phase. Under this agreement, Assam retained 18.51 sq. km out of the total 36.79 sq. km of disputed land in these specific areas.

The second phase of discussions is currently underway, focusing on the remaining six disputed areas: Langpih, Borduar, Deshdoomreah, Block I-II, Psiar-Khanduli, and Nongwah-Mawtamur (Garbhanga).

Minister Lyngdoh, who heads the regional committee for Langpih, noted that a joint visit by teams from both states is the next step for this particular area.