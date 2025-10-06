Guwahati: A tragic road accident on Sunday night claimed the lives of two people and left three others injured when a speeding lorry collided head-on with a government vehicle along National Highway-6 in Ri-Bhoi district of Meghalaya, police reported.

The deceased have been identified as Sanbirth M. Momin, driver of a Bolero belonging to the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs, Resubelpara, and Smart Sangma.

The injured include the lorry driver, Anil Dorjee, handyman Bibash Thapa, and Nilkash M. Momin.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the lorry swerved across lanes before hitting the Bolero, which was traveling toward Shillong. Authorities said the lorry’s driver and handyman are recovering in hospital and will be arrested soon.

This incident comes just two days after another tragic accident in Ri-Bhoi, which claimed the lives of four teenage girls—Phibapyntngen Rynjah, Lashimti Nongrum, Theresa Nongrum, and Ridahunlang Nongrum. An 11-year-old girl, Lupharisa Nongrum, survived that crash with serious injuries and is undergoing treatment in hospital.

Police have launched investigations into both accidents to determine the circumstances leading to the collisions. Local residents expressed shock at the back-to-back tragedies and called for stricter road safety measures in the district.

Officials have urged motorists to exercise caution, particularly on NH-6, which experiences heavy traffic and frequent instances of rash driving. The Department of Sports and Youth Affairs confirmed the loss of its driver and stated that it is coordinating with the families of the victims to provide support.

Traffic along the highway was temporarily disrupted following the accident but has since resumed after emergency services and police cleared the site. Authorities continue to probe whether speeding or negligence contributed to the collisions.