Guwahati: Two top officials from the Union Ministry of Education will visit North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) in Meghalaya on Thursday to conduct a formal review of the university’s operations.

The visit comes at a time when NEHU is grappling with internal challenges and administrative uncertainties.

Sunil Kumar Barnwal, Additional Secretary, and Subrat Kumar Pradhan, Director in the Department of Higher Education, will lead the review.

The Ministry has directed NEHU to make all necessary arrangements for the meeting, which is expected to address ongoing concerns within the university.

In a letter to NEHU’s Vice Chancellor, Under Secretary D. K. Himanshu from the Ministry of Education requested logistical preparations for the review session.

He also reached out to the Meghalaya Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police to ensure protocol and security are maintained during the officials’ visit.

According to their travel schedule, Barnwal and Pradhan will arrive at Guwahati airport from Delhi at 7:45 PM on Wednesday. They will stay overnight at the NEHU Guest House in Guwahati and depart for NEHU by road early Thursday morning at 7 am.

The visit carries weight not just due to the stature of the officials involved but also because it coincides with a turbulent phase at NEHU, where leadership disputes and governance issues have recently drawn public and institutional scrutiny.