Guwahati: Canara Lyngdoh, a resident of Shillong in Meghalaya, has accused a US-based online firm, Look Culture Media Limited (LCML), of defrauding her and many others after the company abruptly shut down its operations on June 25, 2025.

Lyngdoh, who joined LCML as a Group Assistant on October 31, 2024, said she has been receiving threatening phone calls from individuals demanding refunds for the money they invested through her. Some callers have gone so far as to threaten her life.

Speaking to reporters, Lyngdoh recounted how a company representative named Annabella approached her at a vulnerable time, after she had lost her shop and remained unemployed. In urgent need of work, she accepted the job offer and deposited Rs 2,250 as part of the onboarding process. The company promised to refund the amount within a month and assured her a daily income of Rs 75, which amounted to a monthly salary of Rs 6,600.

Motivated by the promise of financial stability, Lyngdoh began working 13 to 14 hours a day. Though initially cautious, she said she conducted her own online research and found no red flags indicating a scam. To reassure others, she even shared certificates downloaded from LCML’s website.

She said the company projected a sense of legitimacy by conducting charity programs and job fairs in Guwahati and Siliguri, events in which she personally took part. These activities reinforced her trust in the company.

Later, LCML rolled out additional investment schemes. Lyngdoh explained that one plan involved depositing Rs 6,600 with the promise of earning Rs 660 daily. Another scheme required an investment of Rs 20,300, with a return of Rs 700 per day after a month. In the most recent and ambitious plan, the company asked for Rs 1 lakh, promising a return of Rs 11 lakh by August.

“Many people working under me invested Rs 1 lakh,” said Lyngdoh, a widow and mother who also put in her own savings, hoping to secure a better future for her children.

After June 25, the company’s mobile app stopped functioning, and Lyngdoh lost all contact with Annabella. She mentioned another company official, Robert Garry, based in the United States. However, she said LCML’s rules forbade employees from reaching out to him directly.

“We’ve been left completely in the dark,” Lyngdoh said. While she couldn’t confirm how many people the scam affected, she acknowledged that the number could be significant. She has already filed an FIR and called on others who suffered losses to come forward and take legal action together.

“I request everyone not to come to my home. My mother is unwell, and I fear for our safety,” she added, expressing concern over the ongoing threats and harassment.