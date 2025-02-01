Shillong: A major controversy has erupted in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council election campaign in Meghalaya, pitting the Voice of the People Party (VPP) against the Dorbar Shnongs, traditional village councils.

The VPP alleged that the Dorbar Shnongs and village heads, Rangbah Shnongs, have denied permission for public meetings or imposed severe time restrictions, hindering their election campaigning.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The VPP lodged a complaint with the District Council Affairs (DCA) Department, citing restrictions in Khasi and Jaintia Hills that violate Article 19(1) of the Indian Constitution, guaranteeing freedom of speech and expression.

In response, the DCA Department directed district election officers to instruct headmen and Dorbar Shnongs to allow public meetings for all political parties and independent candidates.

However, the Kynhun San Synjuk (KSS), a conglomeration of traditional bodies, criticized the VPP’s complaint, labelling it an “unhealthy” practice.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

KSS convener Bantylli L Narry questioned the VPP’s motives, pointing out that the Mawlai Town Dorbar had consulted with all six candidates, including VPP, before imposing restrictions on public meetings to accommodate students taking board examinations.

Narry said that Rangbah Shnongs maintain a neutral stance and prioritizes the interests of the indigenous community.

He criticized the VPP’s assertion that “everyone else is wrong,” highlighting the need for cooperation and understanding.