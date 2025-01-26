Guwahati: Batskhem Myrboh, spokesperson for the Voice of the People Party (VPP) in Meghalaya, asserted that political campaigns are a fundamental right recognized by international law.

Myrboh’s statement comes in response to the Mawlai Town Dorbar’s decision to restrict campaign platforms for candidates ahead of the district council polls.

According to Myrboh, Article 19 of the Constitution guarantees freedom of speech, peaceful assembly, and movement, all of which are essential to political campaigns.

He said that campaigns are not only a right of political parties but also of citizens who have the right to engage with and hear from candidates.

Myrboh added that fundamental rights in India are subject to reasonable restrictions but argued that denying citizens the right to campaign and participate in the electoral process is unreasonable.

He insisted that free campaigning and public meetings are vital to democracy and the electoral process.

The VPP spokesperson questioned the Mawlai Town Dorbar’s authority to impose restrictions on public meetings and election campaigns, stating that public servants must act within their constitutional powers and refrain from abusing their authority.