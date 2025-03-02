Guwahati: Extreme weather events are severely impacting Indian agriculture, and Meghalaya is facing particularly acute challenges.

A recent assessment by the National Innovations in Climate Resilient Agriculture (NICRA), an initiative of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, reveals that all districts in Meghalaya are classified as either “very high” or “high” risk for climate vulnerability.

The assessment, which analyzed 38 risk indicators including temperature rises, drought proneness, and erratic rainfall, identifies Ri-Bhoi district as facing “high” climate risk.

This is critical as Meghalaya’s agriculture is predominantly rain-fed, making it highly susceptible to these fluctuations.

Nationwide, NICRA data shows that extreme weather affected 3.2 million hectares of crops across 35 states in 255 out of the past 274 days (as of September 30, 2024).

However, Meghalaya’s unique reliance on small, marginal landholdings and its deep-rooted agricultural traditions amplify the impact of these events.

A key concern highlighted by the NICRA study is the rising minimum temperatures, which can disrupt crop cycles and significantly reduce yields.

Without urgent action, farmers in Meghalaya risk increased crop losses and food insecurity.