Guwahati: Meghalaya police on Thursday found the decomposed body of a Hungarian tourist in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district, who had been missing since March 29, an official confirmed on Friday.

According to the officials, the police discovered the body of Hungarian tourist Zolt Puskas in a partially decomposed state, in a remote, steep-sloped area, in the Ramdait village, along the route to Tyrna in Shella, in Meghalaya’s Cherrapunji.

Authorities suggest an accidental fall as a cause of the death.

The official stated that Meghalaya police came to the light of Zolt Puska’s missing when the Hungarian Embassy filed a missing report to local police on March 29.

Following the missing report Meghalaya Police lodge an FIR on April 2.

Immediately after filing the FIR, the Meghalaya police along with Home Guards, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local volunteers launched a search-and-rescue operation to find Zsolt Puskas on April 2, the official asserted.

The official further stated that the police probe revealed that Puskas had checked into a hotel at Laitumkhrah in Shillong city early on March 29.

By 9 am of the same morning, he had checked out and reportedly proceeded to Sohra town in a local taxi, the probe confirmed.

The taxi reportedly dropped Puskas at Mawsahew village, from where he was believed to have reportedly proceeded alone, with just a backpack, towards Nongriat via Mawkawir.

Unfortunately, the authority recovered his body in a decomposed state in a forest in the Ramdait area, the official added.