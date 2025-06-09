New beetle species with sword-like spine discovered in Meghalaya forests

Guwahati: A fascinating new discovery has emerged from the rich forests of Meghalaya, a unique species of beetle that has not only been identified as a new species but also classified under an entirely new genus.

The insect, named Spathaspina noohi, belongs to the weevil family and features a striking sword-like spine on its back, an anatomical trait so rare that it led scientists to place it in a newly created genus called Spathaspina.

This new genus name combines Latin words spatha (meaning sword) and spina (meaning spine), inspired by the beetle’s prominent spine. The beetle was found in the Umran area of Ri Bhoi district in Meghalaya at an elevation of 781 metres.

The discovery was made by entomologist S S Anooj from Kerala Agricultural University and formally described by B Ramesha in the international journal Zootaxa.

Weevils are part of the large beetle family Curculionidae, which includes over 60,000 known species globally. While many are known as agricultural pests, some, like this one, play important roles in ecosystems by helping control invasive plant species and maintaining ecological balance.

According to Ramesha, the identification of Spathaspina noohi underlines just how much biodiversity is yet to be uncovered in the forests of Northeast India. The beetle is part of the subfamily Ceutorhynchinae, a group that includes just over 1,300 species worldwide, with the highest diversity found in Europe and parts of Asia.

Beetles in this subfamily are typically identified by their compact bodies, the way they tuck their snouts between their legs when resting, and a specific visible structure from the back — although some genera, like Cyphosenus and Ceutorhynchoides, are exceptions.

Within this group, the tribe Mecysmoderini includes 8 genera and 107 species, mostly from South and Southeast Asia, and is known for features like a spine-like structure on the thorax and specific antenna formations.

The newly named species also carries a tribute. It honors P B Nooh, IAS, Director of Tourism for the Government of Kerala, in recognition of his efforts to promote eco-tourism and sustainable development. The researchers said the naming reflects their appreciation of his role in encouraging the balance between environmental conservation and responsible tourism.