Guwahati: A rare, ancient fossil, estimated to be 35 to 40 million years old, has been stolen from a village in Meghalaya, causing shock and outrage among locals.

The fossil was originally discovered last May at Tolegre village in the South Garo Hills.

The Geological Survey of India (GSI) had examined the site and collected samples, and the villagers has been protecting the remaining fossil by restricting access to the area, according to officials.

The fossil is believed to be from the extinct Rodhocetus or Ambulocetus, early ancestors of modern whales.

A case has been filed at the Siju Police Station, and initiated search operations to arrest the perpetrators.

Meghalaya Education Minister Rakkam Sangma confirmed that the state government had planned to build a museum at the site.

“The villagers informed me… They have filed an FIR. This is very unfortunate. A portion of the fossil has been taken. It is a valuable asset to both the state and the country, and we will find and apprehend those responsible,” Sangma said.

“This site is located in Tolegre, within my constituency under Siju Police Station, South Garo Hills, Meghalaya. Geologists from abroad had discovered it. The state government had considered constructing a museum here, and as the local MLA, I was advocating for it. Now, we will see how things unfold, and the police will investigate,” he added.