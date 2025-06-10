Guwahati: A prominent Shillong-based civil society group, the Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations (CoMSO), has strongly condemned the family of Sonam, an accused in the murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi, demanding a public apology for allegedly defaming Meghalaya and attempting to tarnish its tourism-dependent image.

CoMSO chairman Roy Kupar Synrem asserted that Sonam’s family engaged in “calculated efforts to politicise a personal tragedy, exploit the press, and generate anti-Meghalaya sentiments nationwide.”

The demand comes after police arrested five individuals, including Sonam, in connection with Raghuvanshi’s murder, which occurred while the couple was honeymooning in Sohra (Cherrapunjee) in the East Khasi Hills district.

CoMSO strongly criticized Sonam’s family for making “unfounded allegations” and “publicly defaming” the government and communities of Meghalaya.

“Their actions went beyond grieving. They made calculated efforts to politicise a personal tragedy, exploit media channels, and generate anti-Meghalaya sentiments nationwide,” Synrem alleged.

Synrem reiterated CoMSO’s long-standing demand for the immediate implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system in Meghalaya.

He argued that the ILP would serve as a vital regulatory mechanism, helping to monitor entries into the state and manage tourist flow, thereby ensuring enhanced security.

“The ILP is not merely a regulatory mechanism, a framework that would have pre-empted the chaos, confusion, and defamation that engulfed our state over the past few weeks,” Synrem stated, citing its importance in preventing similar incidents and misinformation campaigns. The ILP system would require all visitors to obtain a permit before entering Meghalaya.

Furthermore, Synrem praised the Meghalaya Police for their swift and diligent work in cracking the honeymoon murder case, commending their “unwavering discipline and compassion.”

He stated that the investigation definitively proved the incident to be a “personal crime” rather than a “communal failing,” thereby affirming Sohra’s continued appeal as a honeymoon destination.

Synrem added, “Now that the narratives have collapsed under the weight of facts, they must publicly apologize to the Government of Meghalaya, the Meghalaya Police, the local community of Sohra, and every citizen whose name they so casually dragged through the mud.”