Shillong: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has decided not to participate in the upcoming elections for the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council and the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council in Meghalaya, scheduled for February 21.

This decision comes despite the TMC being the largest opposition party in the state, with five MLAs.

According to Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, the TMC made this decision after carefully considering the ground realities.

“We have taken a conscious decision that it is not necessary for us to fight every election, particularly district council elections, because we are revisiting how we can further strengthen the party, particularly at the grassroots level,” Sangma explained.

The TMC’s decision is largely due to its struggle to establish a strong presence in the Khasi Hills and Jaintia Hills regions, despite having a solid base in the Garo Hills region. In contrast, the National People’s Party (NPP), led by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, has a strong hold on the two councils.

Other major parties, including the NPP, United Democratic Party (UDP), Voice of the People Party (VPP), and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), are gearing up to contest the elections.

The NPP, UDP, and BJP are part of the state’s ruling coalition.