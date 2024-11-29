Aizawl: The Mizo National Front (MNF), Mizoram’s main opposition party, called for the resignation of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday.

The party accused him of failing to control the ongoing ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo tribal communities in the neighboring state.

MNF media cell general secretary VL Krosehnehzova claimed that Singh’s inaction and misuse of power had only worsened the crisis, rendering his continued leadership both untenable and shameful.

Krosehnehzova stated that Singh’s government not only failed to resolve the conflict but also exacerbated the suffering of innocent people.

“We demand the immediate resignation of Chief Minister Biren Singh. The Central Government must take swift, decisive action to end this crisis, ensuring that the people of Manipur regain their democratic rights and dignity,” he said.

The crisis, which began in May 2023, has led to the loss of more than 250 lives, with the violence being particularly devastating for the Zo people, also known as Mizos or Zofate.

According to Krosehnehzova, the violence has claimed the lives of 219 Zo people and displaced 41,425, many of whom sought refuge in neighboring states.

Over 7,000 homes, 360 churches, and nearly 200 Zo villages have been destroyed or burned.

“Such atrocities demand not only leadership but an unyielding pursuit of justice and restoration. In a nation proud of being the world’s largest democracy, the ongoing erosion of human rights and attacks on religious sanctuaries undermine the very values of justice and secularism,” he added.

The MNF leader also called for unity among all ethnic Zo tribes to protect their communities’ lives and livelihoods.

He urged the Mizoram government and its people to continue offering humanitarian aid to those displaced by the violence in Manipur, as well as refugees from Myanmar and Bangladesh.