Aizawl: Mizoram local administration minister C. Lalsawivunga has claimed that the tenure of the current village councils has been shortened to ensure more effective management and utilisation of state funds.

A notification issued by the state local administration department last week said that the current term of the village councils in Mizoram, except for those within the three autonomous district council areas in the southern part of the state, has been shortened by six months and will end on February 19, 2025.

Lalsawivunga said that another reason for shortening the current village councils’ tenure is to make up for the extension caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The state government’s need to use funds meticulously has been driven by the gradual decrease in yearly allocations from the Centre and the rising prices of commodities,” he said.

The minister said the state government received a post-devolution revenue deficit grant of Rs 122.83 crore for the fiscal year 2023-2024 and is receiving Rs 89.91 crore per month in the current fiscal year.

“As per the recommendation of the 15th Finance Commission, Mizoram will receive a post-devolution revenue deficit grant of Rs. 48.83 crore per month for the 2025-2026 fiscal,” he added.

Lalsawivunga said amid these financial constraints, the state will face civic elections – for village councils and local councils – in 2025, followed by the Lai Autonomous District Council elections at the end of the year.

In addition, the state government will hold elections for the Aizawl Municipal Corporation in the first half of 2026.

“In light of the upcoming civic polls, the government has decided to shorten the current village councils’ term and hold elections to prevent any inconvenience to the general public,” he said.

Lalsawivunga said the tenure of village councils was extended in 2020 due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.