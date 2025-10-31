Guwahati: A joint delegation representing the Chakma communities of Mizoram and Tripura submitted a representation to Union Minister of State for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences Dr. Jitendra Singh on Thursday, urging the Centre to construct a two-lane National Highway across the Mizoram–Tripura border, a BJP leader said.

Singh was campaigning for the upcoming by-election to the Dampa Assembly seat in north-western Mizoram’s Mamit district, scheduled for November 11.

During his visit to Silsury in Mamit district on Thursday, the Chakma delegation, led by Tripura minister Santana Chakma, met him and submitted a joint representation urging the Centre to construct a two-lane National Highway between the Khantlang border area in Tripura and Zochachhuah, Mizoram’s southern tip in Lawngtlai district, Chakma district BJP unit president Durjya Dhan Chakma said.

He added that the proposed highway would connect NH-502A, a key component of the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project (KMMTTP) linking India with Myanmar.

The proposed route — Khantlang – Rajivnagar – Silsury – Marpara – Haulongsora – Samuksury – Matrisora – Demagiri – Borapansury – Kamalanagar (headquarters of CADC) – Longpuighat – Parva – Zochawchhuah — passes through some of the most remote and underdeveloped regions of Mizoram, Chakma said.

He said the project would ensure reliable road connectivity, promote border trade, enhance national security, and foster socio-economic development in the Chakma, Lai, and Mizo-inhabited areas of Mamit, Lunglei, and Lawngtlai districts, including the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC).

The delegation also sought Singh’s intervention and recommendation to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for the approval and sanction of the proposed highway under the Central Road Infrastructure or National Highway Development Programme, he added.

Chakma said the landmark infrastructure project, once completed, is expected to bring transformative economic and strategic connectivity across south-western Mizoram, promoting regional growth and national integration.