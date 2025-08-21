Guwahati: The Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), Mizoram’s premier student organization, has urged the state government to strengthen security and increase vigilance along the Assam border to prevent a possible influx from the neighboring state, said an MZP leader on Wednesday.

This appeal followed reports that a large group of non-tribal individuals tried to enter Mizoram and became agitated after facing a long wait for Inner Line Permits (ILPs) at the Vairengte gate near the Assam border on Monday night.

MZP president H Lalthianghlima expressed concern that non-tribals, particularly Bangladeshi immigrants, might be attempting to enter Mizoram to escape the eviction drive initiated by Assam authorities targeting illegal immigrants.

He said the student body has requested the state government to deploy additional police and security forces along the border with Assam to stop any illegal entries.

However, a senior police officer explained that the sudden increase in people crossing from Assam likely relates to a recruitment rally at the Assam Rifles battalion headquarters in Zokhawsang, Aizawl, for the Central Armed Police Force.

The police officer added that some non-tribal individuals questioned the need for ILPs at the Vairengte gate since Mizoram is part of India. The police on duty explained the procedure and managed to calm the crowd, preventing any unrest.

On Tuesday, MZP leaders met with the state Home Minister, K Sapdanga, to urge enhanced monitoring along the inter-state border, citing the Assam eviction campaign as a cause for increased alertness.

Lalthianghlima revealed that the state issued a total of 2,573 ILPs in August, with 544 permits granted on August 18 alone. While the daily average of ILPs issued typically stands around 140, the spike to 544 on a single day raised serious concerns.

He warned that Mizoram could face an influx of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants at any time due to Assam’s crackdown.

Additionally, Lalthianghlima said the student body has issued a stern warning to any Bangladeshi immigrants who enter Mizoram amid the eviction drive, clarifying that MZP will not be responsible for any untoward incidents that may occur against them.

The organization has also called on non-tribal migrants living in Mizoram to help identify any Bangladeshi immigrants in their localities.

Finally, Lalthianghlima emphasized that MZP will actively support law enforcement agencies in monitoring and preventing ILP violations to safeguard the state’s security.