Aizawl: The Assam Rifles on Tuesday arrested three people and seized 1.377 kilograms of heroin valued at Rs 11.40 crore from Zokhawthar village in Mizoram’s Champhai district, officials said.

According to a statement issued by the force, the operation was launched around World Bank Road based on specific inputs about drug trafficking.

The three accused — identified as Zarzosanga, Joseph Lalmuansanga, and Malsawmkimi — were caught while attempting to retrieve a concealed package. A detailed search led to the recovery of 1.377 kilograms of Heroin No. 4, the Assam Rifles said.

The seized narcotics and the arrested individuals were later handed over to the customs and narcotics department in Champhai for further investigation and legal proceedings.

The Assam Rifles, which guards a 510-km stretch of the Indo-Myanmar border in Mizoram, has been actively cracking down on smuggling and cross-border crimes. The 23 Sector Assam Rifles Headquarters in Aizawl’s Khatla oversees three battalions, each with six Company Operating Bases, to monitor the border region.