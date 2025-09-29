Guwahati: In a decisive move against cross-border smuggling, Assam Rifles personnel seized contraband worth Rs 8.7 crore during multiple operations conducted across Mizoram over the past two days.

The paramilitary force confirmed on Sunday, September 28, that they had apprehended ten individuals linked to the illegal trade.

On Friday, troops intercepted three trucks on the outskirts of Aizawl, followed by the interception of another heavy commercial vehicle in Seiling, located in Aizawl district, on Saturday.

These coordinated operations resulted in the seizure of 650 bags of white poppy seeds and 35 cartons of foreign-origin cigarettes, with an estimated market value of Rs 5.9 crore.

Authorities detained seven suspects involved in transporting the goods.

In a separate raid on the same day, Assam Rifles personnel recovered 146 cases of smuggled foreign cigarettes from Tlangsam village in Champhai district.

The seized consignment, valued at Rs 2.8 crore, led to the arrest of three more individuals.

Following standard procedure, the force handed over all seized items and the ten accused individuals to the Customs Department and the State Legal Metrology Department for further legal action.

Officials emphasized that these successful operations underscore Assam Rifles’ ongoing commitment to combating illegal cross-border activities and maintaining security in Mizoram and surrounding regions.