Aizawl: As part of the ongoing nationwide outreach efforts, the BJP Mizoram unit on Wednesday conducted ‘Tiranga Yatra‘ in Aizawl to honour the courage and sacrifice of the country’s armed forces in the light of the successful conduct of ‘Operation Sindoor’.

Besides BJP workers, a sizeable number of ex-servicemen and laymen also took part at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, state BJP president Vanlalhmuaka said that the yatra was a mark of respect and honour by the people of Mizoram to the sacrifice and valour shown by the armed forces in the Indo-Pakistan conflict, particularly in Operation Sindoor.

He said that the country has to launch Operation Sindoor due to the killings of 26 civilians by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

Vanlalhmuaka said that several Mizo jawans among the country’s armed forces are now in the battlefield and Mizoram is proud of their valour.

The BJP president also said that all churches in the state had recently offered prayers for the armed forces and to contain the Indo-Pakistan conflict.

He said that the state BJP is greatly proud of Prime Minister Narendra, under whose leadership Operation Sindoor has been successfully conducted.