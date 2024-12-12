Aizawl: A day after Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) in Mizoram, Rasik Mohan Chakma of the Mizo National Front (MNF), was removed from his position through a no-confidence motion, 13 ruling MNF members on Thursday joined opposition camps.

This development left the 20-member council without a majority party to form the executive body.

BJP Chakma district president Durjya Dhan Chakma announced that eight district council members of the MNF had joined the BJP and were officially inducted into the party during a function held at the Chakma council headquarters in Kamalanagar on Thursday.

Additionally, five other MNF members, including council chairman Mohan Chakma, joined the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) on Wednesday, shortly after the removal of Rasik Mohan Chakma, according to sitting ZPM council member Kali Kumar Tongchangya.

Before Rasik Mohan Chakma’s removal, the MNF had 14 members in the council, while the ZPM had five and the BJP had one.

With eight MNF members joining the BJP and five others joining the ZPM, the BJP now has nine members in the council, the ZPM has 10 and the MNF is left with just one member.

Eleven seats are required to form the executive body of the 20-member council.

As per the current council composition, no party has secured a majority to form a government.

Rasik Mohan Chakma was removed from his position as CEM on Wednesday through a no-confidence motion due to his leadership and alleged financial mismanagement.

The CADC was created in 1972 under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution of India for the Chakma tribe in Mizoram.