Aizawl: The Mizoram government will introduce chopper service to connect Manipur’s Churachandpur town in its efforts to improve connectivity and foster ethnic ties with the Mizo or Zo communities in the neighbouring state, officials said.

During a meeting with leaders of Hmar Students’ Association (HSA) from Mizoram, Assam and Manipur, Chief Minister Lalduhoma informed them that his government is planning to introduce helicopter service between Aizawl and Churachandpur to enhance connectivity and ease commuters travelling between the two northeastern states.

He said that the Mizoram government will also soon build Mizoram house in Churachandpur to foster ties.

Mizoram’s capital Aizawl has become an important transit point for people living in Manipur’s Churachandpur and Pherzawl districts to travel to other parts of the country since ethnic violence between the majority Meitei and minority Kuki-Zo communities broke out in May 2023.

Although the Manipur government operates chopper service between Aizawl and Churachandpur , it is irregular, officials said.

The Kuki-Hmar-Zomi communities of Manipur are part of the larger Mizo community and they share close ethnic ties and historical origin.

HSA is one of the major student bodies among Mizo tribes with its headquarters in Manipur and branches in all parts of the North East and some metropolitan cities, including the National capital Delhi, Bangalore and Chennai. The Hmar student leaders expressed gratitude to the Mizoram government for constructing a bailey bridge over Tuivai river on the NH-2 (formerly 54) which links Aizawl district with Pherzawl and Churachandpur districts, the CMO sources said.

The newly built bailey bridge was inaugurated by Lalduhoma in February this year more than 2 decades after the last bridge collapsed.

The student leaders also sought the Chief Minister’s assistance to improve road connectivity, water supply and expedite development projects in the northern part of the state that share borders with Assam and Manipur where a large number of Hmar community live, sources said.

Earlier on Monday, the Hmar student leaders also met Mizoram Assembly speaker Lalbiakzama, Sports minister Lalnghinglova Hmar and opposition MLA and former minister Robert Romawia Royte on issues pertaining to the student body’s general assembly and Sikpui festival to be held at Saipum in Mizoram’s Kolasib district in December and development issues, HSA vice president Joseph V Toulor said.