Aizawl: Commercial vehicle operators have announced a week-long suspension of services on National Highway-306 (also known as NH-6) between Vairengte and Aizawl from August 4 to 9 to facilitate ongoing repair work.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, representatives of the transport sector clarified that the decision was taken to allow uninterrupted repair activities on the damaged highway and not as a form of protest. They also stated that if the repair work is not completed within a reasonable time, they may consider launching an agitation.

The affected highway serves as Mizoram’s primary road link with the rest of the country through Assam’s Silchar town, and is crucial for the transportation of essential goods. The Sairang–Kawnpui stretch has been identified as particularly affected by the monsoon season, with damage reported due to heavy rainfall.

Officials said the repair work on this section is currently being undertaken by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) in coordination with the Mizoram Public Works Department (PWD).

In a related development, the Northeast Petroleum Mazdoor Union, based in Guwahati, has called off its proposed indefinite strike against the poor condition of the highway following an appeal by the Mizoram government.

Despite road damage, movement of goods continues. On Thursday, officials confirmed that 106 loaded trucks, including 12 LPG carriers and 6 fuel tankers, departed from Kawnpui for Aizawl.

Additionally, 84 outbound vehicles, comprising 39 empty trucks and 26 empty LPG tankers, were allowed to proceed from Khamrang toward Assam on Wednesday evening.

As of Thursday, 382 trucks bound for Aizawl remain stranded at Kawnpui, while 46 vehicles heading toward Assam were held at Khamrang.