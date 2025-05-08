Aizawl: A special court in east Mizoram’s Champhai district on Wednesday sentenced a man to undergo 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment and imposed a Rs 1 lakh fine for possessing heroin, officials said.

Special judge of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (ND&PS) Act, Liansangzuala, convicted Thangmunglian and served him a 10-year rigorous jail term for possessing heroin, they said.

The judge also slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the convicted person.

Thangmunglian was arrested in October 2022 for possessing 426 grams of heroin.

