Mizoram CSS employees launch 3-day statewide strike for regularization

Guwahati: Employees working under various Centrally Sponsored Schemes(CSS) across Mizoram on Tuesday, launched a three-day statewide strike, demanding regularization of their jobs under the established state government framework.

More than 15,000 employees working under various Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) across Mizoram participated in the widespread demonstration organized by the All Mizoram CSS Employees Coordination Committee (AMCECC).

Sources stated that the AMCECC has been advocating for the implementation of the Mizoram Regularisation of CSS Employees Scheme, which was officially notified by the state government on June 18, 2023.

Following the strike Malsawmtluanga Hauhnar, the President of AMCECC accused the government of intentionally delaying the regularization process by issuing a memorandum in October 2024 that established what he described as “impractical criteria” for regularization.

The AMCECC also condemned the state government’s decision to enforce the outdated CSS (Conduct) Rules, 1964, and to implement a “No Work, No Pay” policy effective the day before the strike began.

In response to the widespread protest, Chief Secretary of Mizoram, H. Lalengmawia, affirmed that the state government is actively working on a plan for regularization.

However, he stated that the government will consider only those CSS employees whom it recruited through formal and transparent channels – such as public advertisements and recommendations from the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) – for permanent positions.

Chief Secretary Lalengmawia clarified that authorities appointed a substantial number of CSS employees, particularly those hired under prominent flagship programs like the National Health Mission (NHM) and Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), without adhering to proper recruitment procedures.

He cautioned that regularizing such appointments could potentially violate Articles 14 and 16 of the Indian Constitution, which guarantee equality in public employment.

He further revealed that the authority had held a meeting with AMCECC leaders prior to the commencement of the strike, urging them to reconsider their agitation.

Moreover, the Chief Secretary also issued a warning, stating that if the employee continue the strike beyond Thursday, the government will take strict disciplinary measures, including the possibility of terminating services.

Meanwhile, the AMCECC remains resolute in their demands. The committee insists that without the regularization of their jobs, the future of more than 15,000 dedicated CSS employees across Mizoram remains uncertain.