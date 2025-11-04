Aizawl: Polling officials began casting postal ballots for the upcoming assembly bypoll to the Dampa seat in north-western Mizoram’s Mamit district on Monday, an official said.

Mamit election officer Lalnunfela Chawngthu said that polling officials cast postal ballots at the Returning Officer’s office in Mamit between 9 am and 4 pm.

Voting for postal ballots will remain open until October 29, he added.

Polling officials will conduct the by-election for the Dampa seat on November 11, necessitated by the death of incumbent Mizo National Front (MNF) legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo on July 21.

Counting of votes will take place on November 14, along with assembly elections in Bihar and bypolls in other states.

Preparations are in full swing for the upcoming bypoll, and home voting for senior citizens (85 years and above) and differently-abled persons will begin on November 6, Chawngthu said.

He added that 53 voters are aged 85 years and above, and three are PwD voters.

Chawngthu further said that officials still need to conduct two rounds of training for polling staff.

He added that authorities have declared Silsuri-I, Silsuri-II, and Silsuri-III polling stations critical due to their close proximity to the international border.

Zopui polling station, with 30 voters, is accessible only on foot, and there are five pink polling stations manned by women.

According to Chawngthu, the election department has received three complaints related to violations of the model code of conduct, and the matters are under investigation.

He said that officials commissioned the EVMs and VVPATs in Mamit on Monday.

A total of 20,790 voters, including 10,185 female voters, are eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the fate of five candidates.

The ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) has fielded Mizo singer and preacher Vanlalsailova, the main opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) nominated party senior vice president and former health minister Dr. R. Lalthangliana, and Congress fielded party vice president and former transport minister John Rotluangliana.

The BJP nominated Lalhmingthanga, who recently joined the Saffron party, while former chief minister Brig. T Sailo’s party (People’s Conference) fielded its vice president, K. Zahmingthanga.