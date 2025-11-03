Guwahati: The Election Commission of India (ECI) will review complaints against Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma and his adviser, Lorrain Lalpekliana Chinzah, for allegedly violating the election model code of conduct.

This was confirmed by the state joint chief electoral officer Ethel Rothangpuii.

Rothangpuii said the case was based on a complaint filed by the opposition Mizo National Front (MNF), which accused the two leaders of breaking election rules during the Dampa assembly bye-election campaign.

Both Lalduhoma and Chinzah were issued show-cause notices, and the ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) has already submitted its explanation to the Chief Electoral Officer’s office.

“The CEO’s office will study the explanation and send the case to the Election Commission of India on Monday for a final decision,” Rothangpuii said.

According to the complaint filed by advocate Zothansangi Hmar on behalf of the MNF, the Chief Minister announced a new Rs 770 crore water supply project at West Phaileng village on October 21. The project aims to build a dam at Reiek to provide water to Reiek and 14 nearby villages.

The complaint also states that Chinzah held free medical camps at Parvatui and Phulpui West villages on October 17, where medicines were distributed free of cost.

Hmar claimed these actions violated specific sections of the Election Model Code of Conduct, including Chapter II (j) and Chapter VIII, clauses (3) and (14).

The case has been sent to the district election officer (DEO) of Mamit district.