Aizawl: Financial fraud has emerged as the most prevalent form of cybercrime in Mizoram, accounting for over 56% of all registered cases between January 2020 and March 11, 2025, according to data from the State Cyber Crime Police Station.

Out of 321 cybercrime cases recorded during this period, 181 were linked to financial offences such as online banking scams, investment fraud, and impersonation-based cheating. The report also revealed that 2022 saw the highest number of such cases, with 107 financial crimes reported that year alone.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Sexual harassment was identified as the second most common cyber offence, constituting 19.31% of the total cases. Other cybercrimes included 32 incidents of identity theft, 16 related to child pornography, 9 cases of social media harassment, 7 copyright infringement cases, 5 related to spreading false rumours, and 1 case of hacking.

In terms of annual trends, 2022 witnessed a spike in overall cybercrime with 158 cases, followed by a drop to 72 cases in 2023. The number further decreased to 41 in 2024, including 17 financial and 15 sexual harassment-related cases. So far in 2025 (up to March 11), 13 cybercrime cases have been reported, with 6 involving sexual harassment and 4 linked to financial fraud.

Efforts to tackle cybercrime have led to significant recoveries, with more than ?1.42 crore retrieved from financial fraud cases between 2021 and March 2025. Law enforcement has also made 113 arrests during this period, including 8 juveniles, with 40 individuals convicted so far.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

As per the latest data, 54 cases remain under investigation. Of these, 36 cases have inter-state connections, while 19 are confined within Mizoram. Meanwhile, 53 cases are currently pending trial in various courts.

The state police continue to strengthen cybercrime response mechanisms as digital fraud and online exploitation evolve rapidly across the region.