Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in Mizoram University.

Mizoram University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in the project entitled “Design and Development of FPGA based Brush-less Doubly Fed Reluctance Generator based Wind Energy Conversion System.” Mizoram University was created altogether by an Act of Parliament (No. 8 of 2000) and it became functional from 2nd July, 2001. The University is located at Aizawl, the capital city of Mizoram and is spread over 978.1988 acres in an area on the outskirts of the city. Prior to the existence of Mizoram University, the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) with headquarters at Shillong was operating a campus in Mizoram. Mizoram University was accredited ‘A’ grade by NAAC in 2014 and 2019. It was also awarded ISO Certification in 2018. The University was ranked as one of the top 100 Universities in India, assessed by the NIRF rankings from 2016 to 2023 under MHRD. The University has altogether 40 affiliated colleges and one constituent college. It is also one of the pioneering Universities in the country which has successfully implemented the Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) since 2013.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification:

ME/M.Tech. in Electrical Engg./Power Electronics and Drives/Power and Energy Systems Engg./ Control and automation/Renewable Energy Engg./Electrical and Electronics Engg. (or equivalent) with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent CGPA.

Desirable Qualifications:

Candidates having GATE (any time in the recent past) will be given preference in selection.

Age Limit: Preferably below 35 years altogether as on the date of interview.

Salary : Rs. 31,000/- (Rupees Thirty One Thousand) + HRA (9%) per month. The selected candidate opting campus accommodation, subjected to the availability, is not eligible for HRA. The selected candidates are eligible to register for PhD degree at Mizoram University as per university rules. However, he/she needs to apply for PhD position when the advertisement is open.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their application (Cover letter, CV along with scanned copy of certificates also) through e-mail to [email protected]

Last date for submission altogether is 28th January, 2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here