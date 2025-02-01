Mizoram Launches "Bana Kaih" Scheme to Empower Labourers

Aizawl: Mizoram Labour, Employment, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship minister Lalnghinglova Hmar said that the state government will implement “Bana Kaih” (handholding) scheme to uplift labourers.

Speaking at the nationwide conference of state ministers, secretaries and important officials of the labour department held in Delhi from January 29 to January 30, Hmar said that the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) government headed by chief minister Lalduhoma is making massive efforts to develop labours in the state, the statement said.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He informed the conference that the state government has decided to implement the handholding scheme through the Mizoram Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (MBOCWWB) to uplift the labourers.

Mizoram being a small state, Hmar also urged Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to give some relaxations as regards the implementation of labour laws.

He said that the state government also wanted to use funds sanctioned under the Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board to suit the state.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Bana Kaih launched in September last year is the state’s flagship programme to provide financial assistance and support primarily to entrepreneurs and farmers (progress partners) across the state through a series of targeted programs designed to promote economic growth and self-sufficiency.

The initiative aligns with the national vision of a “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India) and contributes to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

It is an innovative approach to address the issue of institutional credit availability, particularly microcredit, for both agriculture and small industrial endeavours.

One of the key components of the scheme is handholding to progress partners(beneficiaries), under which the government will provide financial support and offer loans up to Rs 50 lakh to beneficiaries through partner banks.

The government will serve as guarantor for these project loans under existing national credit guarantee schemes and beneficiaries, who timely or regularly repay their loans will be provided interest subvention of up to 100 per cent.

The scheme also includes the Chief Minister’s Special Category Scheme, which provides grant-in-aid of up to Rs 1 lakh for beneficiaries who are not in a position to avail loans but have significant livelihood projects.

The state government has allocated Rs 200 crore for the implementation of the Bana Kaih scheme for the fiscal 2024-25.