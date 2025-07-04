Aizawl: A 40-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his friend following a drunken altercation in Aizawl’s Thuampui locality in Mizoram, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday when the victim, identified as T Lalengzauva, was consuming alcohol with two friends at his residence, according to a police official.

During the gathering, a quarrel reportedly broke out between Lalengzauva and one of his companions, Lalzalawma (21), who allegedly attacked the victim with a knife.

Lalengzauva sustained serious injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

Police said the accused, Lalzalawma, has been arrested. The third individual present at the scene has also been detained for questioning.

