Mizoram: Myanmar man arrested with huge amount of unaccounted cash

AIZAWL: A huge amount of unaccounted cash was recovered by police and security personnel in Champhai, Mizoram.

Sources said that acting on a specific input, personnel of Assam Rifles in collaboration with Mizoram Police seized unaccounted Indian currency notes worth Rs 1.24 crore at Ngur village in Champhai, Mizoram.

During the operation, the team also apprehended a Myanmar national.

The 26-year-old was identified as Lianbiaksang.

The seized unaccounted cash were in the denominations of 500, 200 and 100 notes, an Assam Rifles statement said.

The seized cash was handed over to the police for further investigation.

It has been suspected that the cash may be gained from illicit business activities.

The police are also trying to find a link between cross-border crime networks.