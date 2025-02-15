Mizoram: NABARD hosts state credit seminar

Aizawl: The Mizoram Regional Office of NABARD (National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development) organized a State Credit Seminar at the Mizoram Rural Bank Auditorium in Aizawl on Friday.

The event was attended by Chief Minister Lalduhoma, who also released the State Focus Paper 2025-26.

The Chief Minister congratulated NABARD for its initiative and expressed hope that the State Focus Paper would offer new ideas, suggestions, and actionable points to advance agriculture and sustainable rural development in Mizoram.

He highlighted NABARD’s significant contributions over the years in developing rural infrastructure, promoting micro-enterprises, fostering financial inclusion, and implementing developmental programs, which have transformed rural communities.

Lalduhoma emphasized NABARD’s role in helping farmers adapt to new agricultural technologies, improve market access, and enhance the quality of life in rural areas.

Agriculture Minister PC Vanlalruata, also present at the seminar, commended NABARD’s role in the development of agriculture and financial inclusion in Mizoram. He praised NABARD for strengthening grassroots institutions such as PACS, MPACS, and FPOs and assured the speedy implementation of rural infrastructure projects sanctioned by NABARD.

Rural Development Minister Lalnilawma, in his address, highlighted the need for developing the food processing sector through interventions such as skill development for rural youth, value chain development, and agro-based processing using a cluster approach.

He noted the state’s lack of cold storage and agricultural marketing infrastructure and urged efforts to facilitate institutional credit from banks for Bamboo Chain Development, including cultivation by farmers.