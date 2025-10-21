Aizawl: Mizoram’s opposition People’s Conference (PC) party has lately decided to contest the upcoming by-election to Dampa assembly seat in north-western Mizoram’s Mamit district, which is scheduled to be held on November 11, a party leader said on Monday.

The PC party has formally named its vice president K. Zahmingthanga as candidate for the bypoll, the party president Vanlalruata said.

Zahmingthanga will file his nomination paper on Tuesday, the last date of filing nomination papers, he said.

Four candidates from four major political parties in the state have already filed their nomination papers for the Dampa bypoll last week.

The ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) has fielded Mizo singer and preacher Vanlalsailova, main opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) nominated party senior vice president and former health minister Dr. R. Lalthangliana and Congress fielded party vice president and former minister John Rotluangliana.

The BJP nominated Lalhmangaiha, who recently joined the Saffron party and contested the Dampa seat in state assembly polls two times previously.

Also Read: Mizoram: Govt doing everything to develop Mamit district, says CM

Nomination papers will be scrutinised on Wednesday (October 22), and the deadline for withdrawal of candidature is Friday (October 24).

The Dampa bypoll was necessitated by the death of MNF MLA Lalrintluanga Sailo on July 21.

There are 20,790 voters, including 10,185 female voters in the Dampa assembly segment, according to the final roll published on September 30.

There are 41 polling stations in the constituency. Silsury-I polling station has the highest number of voters at 1,103, while Zopui polling station has the least at 30. The counting of votes will be held on November 14.