Aizawl: Mizoram has recorded a grim figure of 147 deaths due to Tuberculosis (TB) since January 2024, according to official data released on Monday.

The Mizoram health department revealed that 2,164 individuals have been diagnosed with TB from 24,017 samples tested between January and December 9. While a significant 80% of infected patients have undergone successful treatment, the disease has proven fatal for 147 individuals.

Last year, 108 people succumbed to TB in the state.

Launching a 100-day TB elimination campaign, State Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister B. Lalchhanzova emphasized the critical role of churches, NGOs, and community involvement in complementing government efforts to eradicate TB.

The minister noted that despite its peaceful reputation, Mizoram is not immune to health challenges.

