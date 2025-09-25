Aizawl: Over 800 jhum farmers in three districts of Mizoram are grappling with a growing rodent outbreak, prompting the state government to step up preventive measures and avert a potential famine-like situation, a senior agriculture official said on Thursday.

Lalrindiki, Deputy Director (Plant Protection) of the State Agriculture Department, confirmed that rodents have attacked several parts of Mamit, Lunglei, and Saitual districts.

The infestation has damaged crops across 158 hectares of jhum (shifting cultivation) land, primarily affecting rice and soybean plantations.

“We suspect the outbreak is linked to ‘Thingtam’, the cyclical flowering of Bambusa tulda (Rawthing bamboo), which occurs every 48 years. This flowering often triggers a spike in rodent population due to the abundance of bamboo seeds,” Lalrindiki explained.

The worst-hit area is Mamit district, bordering Tripura and Bangladesh, where 769 farmers across 45 villages have already reported crop losses.

Rodents have also affected two villages in the southern Lunglei district and Leilak village in Saitual, although officials are still awaiting detailed reports from some areas.

The department has distributed rodenticides and plant protection chemicals to the farmers.

Field teams have stationed themselves in affected villages and are guiding farmers and village council leaders on safe and effective rodent control methods.

“We’re conducting awareness campaigns on mass poisoning of rodents and monitoring the situation closely. Village councils have been instructed to report infestations in detail,” she added.

The State Agriculture Directorate has directed district agriculture officers to submit weekly updates.

So far, the infestation remains limited to traditional jhum fields and some soybean patches, with no impact yet on wet rice cultivation.

Officials fear the situation could escalate if the rodent population continues to grow unchecked, especially as paddy crops are approaching harvest maturity.

Mizoram last experienced a similar rodent outbreak in 2022, which affected at least nine districts.

Historically, bamboo flowering events, particularly ‘Thingtam’ and ‘Mautam’ (associated with the flowering of Melocanna baccifera), have led to severe famines.

During the 2007 Mautam, the state narrowly avoided famine-related deaths due to timely Central aid and state preparedness.

Agriculture remains the backbone of Mizoram’s economy, with about 70% of the population relying on it for livelihood.

However, traditional jhum cultivation offers low yields and remains vulnerable to such natural cycles.

In recent years, the state has pushed for a shift towards horticulture and long-term plantation crops such as betel nut, pineapple, and grapes.

Famine and neglect have played a central role in Mizoram’s political history.

The devastating Mautam famine of 1959 and the alleged apathy from the Centre led to a two-decade-long insurgency, spearheaded by the Mizo National Front (MNF) under Laldenga.

This movement culminated in the signing of the Mizoram Peace Accord in 1986, and the formation of Mizoram as India’s 23rd state in 1987.