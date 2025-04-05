Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Friday said that plans are afoot to develop Thenzawl, a census town in central Mizoram’s Serchhip district, and its vicinities as a ‘Peace City’ to house about 10 lakh population.

The Chief Minister made the announcement while addressing a conference of the Vantawng group of the Young Mizo Association (YMA) at Buangpui village in Serchhip district.

Lalduhoma said that he had previously discussed the plan to develop Thenzawl and its surrounding areas as a peace city.

“I have also discussed the plan with the 16th Finance Commission. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has approved Rs. 10 crore to develop a master plan for the project. However, it will take time to materialize the plan,” Lalduhoma said.

The proposed peace city (Muanna Khawpui), according to CM Lalduhoma, will house about 10 lakh population.

Notably, Thenzawl is a census town located about 90 km from Aizawl and it falls under Serchhip constituency from where the people elected CM Lalduhoma consecutively in the 2018 and 2023 assembly polls.

It is a center for the traditional Mizo handloom industry and is famous for tourist sites, including Vantawng Fall, (the highest waterfall in the state), Deer Park, and State Lone’s golf course and resort.

Lalduhoma said that the government would soon develop a ropeway in Vantawng Fall to attract more tourists.

Stating that the state government has been making massive efforts to curb drug trafficking and drug abuse, he said that the government will not ignore and set free smugglers, who destroyed many youths by smuggling drugs to the state.

The chief minister pointed out that his government focuses on moral reformation and will continue to take steps in this regard.

He lauded civil society organizations, particularly YMA, as partners of the government in the efforts to bring social reformation and social security, and in the fight against the drug menace.