Aizawl: North East Consultancy Services (NECS) proprietor and Chairman Vanlalfelpuia Royte was awarded the NE Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award 2024 by the Times Group and Partners.

This prestigious award was handed over to this young Mizo business icon by the Bollywood star Sharman Joshi during the 2nd NE Times Business Awards Ceremony at Hotel Taj Vivanta in Gauhati on January 24.

Royte was given this award for his role in giving technical support and consultancy services to 3 Northeastern states- Mizoram, Meghalaya, and Nagaland- through the NECS and his role in funding Aizawl Football Club which produces large numbers of professional footballers, making football a potential industry in Mizoram.

