Aizawl: Truckers and other commercial vehicle operators in north Mizoram’s Kolasib district have called for a four-day strike starting Thursday to protest the dilapidated condition of National Highway-306/06, the state’s vital road link, a leader said on Monday.

The Kolasib unit of the Mizoram Tipper Association (MTA) and the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of commercial vehicle drivers and owners in Kolasib town will spearhead the blockade, he said.

NH-306, also called NH-06 in some parts, connects Mizoram’s state capital Aizawl with Silchar town in Assam and serves as the state’s primary lifeline.

Vanlallungtiawia, general secretary of the MTA Kolasib unit, said the Sairang–Vairengte and Kolasib–Bairabi sectors of NH-306/06 have remained in a deplorable condition since undergoing repairs in July and August. He said the stretches have become dangerous for trucks and other vehicles.

He added that many vehicles have met with accidents and sustained damage due to the poor road conditions.

State officials said the national highway is currently under repair.

However, Vanlallungtiawia alleged that the state government and construction companies have been carrying out the work at a snail’s pace.

The MTA and JAC have strongly urged the state government and the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (NHIDCL) to expedite repairs, especially with the winter season approaching, he said.

“The repair work is moving very slowly. If it continues at this pace, the authorities won’t finish before the rainy season next year,” he warned.

Vanlallungtiawia also blamed NHIDCL for its alleged negligence.

“The Centre’s construction agency does not give due importance to the roads it undertakes in Mizoram. It is not qualified to carry out road construction in the state. The company should not play with the lives of the people of Mizoram,” he said.

Earlier, commercial vehicle operators warned that they would not take responsibility for any untoward incident involving NHIDCL if the agency fails to complete repairs in time.

Vanlallungtiawia said the blockade will target the Sairang–Vairengte and Kolasib–Bairabi sections of NH-306/06 from 7 a.m. on October 23 to 4 p.m. on October 26 to pressure NHIDCL and the state government into action.

He added that the organizers will also block the Kawnpui–Durtlang highway, a sub-diversion road connecting Aizawl with Kolasib.

He said the organizers will exempt vehicles involved in emergency services from the strike.

About 30 local commercial vehicle owner and operator associations within Kolasib district have pledged their support for the proposed blockade, he added.

Authorities repaired NH-306/06 in July and August after heavy rains caused extensive damage.

Meanwhile, state supply director Saizikpuii said the ongoing repair work has disrupted LPG and oil supplies.

She said road repairs have forced trucks carrying essential items to halt for days, causing irregular supplies of gas and oil.

However, she noted that no major crisis has been reported so far.