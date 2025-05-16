Mizoram: Union Minister inaugurates new Horticulture and Veterinary colleges

Aizawl: Union Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Thursday virtually inaugurated the new academic and administrative buildings of the College of Horticulture in Thenzawl, Serchhip district of Mizoram, along with the postgraduate girls’ hostel at the College of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry in Selesih, near Aizawl.

In his address, Chauhan highlighted Mizoram’s potential as a fertile and climatically favorable state for agricultural and horticultural development.

He acknowledged the state’s geographical challenges such as its hilly terrain, deep valleys, and limited flat land for traditional jhum farming but emphasized that these new institutions would play a pivotal role in transforming the sector.

Chauhan expressed confidence that both the horticulture and veterinary colleges under the Central Agriculture University (CAU) would serve as valuable assets for the farming community, helping to improve agricultural productivity and provide support to aspiring students and farmers. He reaffirmed the Central Government’s continued commitment to improving the welfare of farmers in the Northeast.

Governor Lt Gen (Retd.) Vijay Kumar Singh, who participated virtually from the Raj Bhavan, noted the significance of agriculture and allied sectors in Mizoram’s economy. He pointed out that while 55% of the state’s forest area is suitable for horticulture, only 10% is currently being utilized.

He stressed the importance of increasing this number through cooperative societies, Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), robust supply chains, and better market access.

Governor Singh also described the establishment of the horticulture college in Thenzawl as a crucial step towards strengthening self-reliance in agriculture in line with the national goals of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Vikshit Mizoram.’

Chief Minister Lalduhoma, who attended the inaugural function at Thenzawl, praised the two CAU institutions for delivering quality education not only to students from Mizoram and the Northeast but also from across the country. He underlined the importance of intensifying farmer outreach programs and commended ongoing efforts to build capacity in horticulture and animal husbandry through education and research.

With high potential in these sectors, the Chief Minister said, Mizoram is well-positioned to benefit from the continued expansion and support of agricultural education and infrastructure.