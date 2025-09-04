Imphal: The Ministry of the North Eastern Council (NEC) on Thursday announced the release of Rs 12.18 crore to fund multiple development projects across the North East region, including Mizoram, Nagaland, Meghalaya, and Manipur.

The funding aims to promote agriculture, animal husbandry, education, skill development, and livelihood generation in the region.

The NEC has allocated funds for a variety of initiatives. Key allocations include Rs 2.33 crore for Scientific Smoked Meat Production units and Rs 2.93 crore for Phase-III of Scientific Pig Breeding Units. Rs 1.24 crore has been earmarked for a Multi-Agriculture Project promoting fishery and piggery in Manipur and Meghalaya, while Rs 54.18 lakh will be used to establish a piggery value chain in Imphal West, Thoubal, and Bishnupur districts of Manipur.

The council has also allocated Rs 50.42 lakh for setting up an avocado orchard and Rs 2.07 crore for the constitution of the Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) as a nodal institute.

Additionally, Rs 8.55 lakh has been set aside for NEC Merit Scholarships, and Rs 1.08 crore and Rs 1.10 crore for Multi-Agriculture allied and piggery promotion projects in Manipur and Nagaland.

Further allocations include Rs 8 lakh for a national conference on ethical journalism titled Empowering Voice in North East India, Rs 10 lakh for a Workshop on Financial Inclusion in Mizoram (Phase-II), and Rs 9.95 lakh for the Government Achievement Expo 2025.

An NEC official said these initiatives are part of a wider strategy to boost sustainable development, strengthen livelihoods, and enhance skill development across the North Eastern states.