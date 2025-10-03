Guwahati: The recently commissioned Bairabi – Sairang Railway line in Mizoram and the start of freight operations from Molvom in Nagaland have been met with an overwhelming response from both passengers and freight customers, said NF Railway.

According to NF Railway, the new passenger train services, which began operating from Sairang on September 13, 2025, have seen exceptional patronage, with several trains reporting well over full capacity.

The Train No. 20507 (Sairang – Anand Vihar Terminal, Delhi) Rajdhani Express registered an impressive 162.5% occupancy. Its return service, the Train No. 20508 (Anand Vihar Terminal, Delhi – Sairang) Rajdhani Express, also recorded a robust 158.3%. Services connecting to Guwahati and Kolkata have shown similar strength, said an NF Railway statement.

The Sairang – Guwahati Express (Train No. 15609) achieved 100.1% occupancy, including a fully booked sleeper class, while the return service maintained almost 100%. The newly introduced Sairang – Kolkata Express (Train No. 13126) saw almost 100% occupancy, with the return service from Kolkata recording an exceptional 144.8%, it said.

The new railway infrastructure is rapidly becoming a lifeline for trade, significantly easing the lives of North Eastern people by improving supply chains and market access.

Sairang station saw a total of eight rakes unloaded by September 30, 2025. The first rake, arriving on September 14, carried 21 wagons of cement. This was quickly followed by rakes of stone chips, automobiles, Ready-Mix Concrete (RMC), and sand, the statement added.

The new line immediately facilitated the transport of local produce, with the first parcel consignment from Sairang booked on September 19, 2025. Anthurium flowers were successfully transported to Anand Vihar Terminal, Delhi, via the Rajdhani Express parcel van, highlighting the potential for local products to reach wider markets.

Molvom station in Nagaland also commenced freight operations in September. It received its first inward rake, a shipment of 41 wagons of cement from Telangana, on September 24. This was followed by the first outward rake on September 29, loading 42 wagons of stone chips destined for Jirania.