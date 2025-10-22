Guwahati: A widespread rodent outbreak has devastated crops across Mizoram, affecting over 4,700 farming families in at least 150 villages across all 11 districts, officials from the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare confirmed on Monday.

The surge in rat populations has been linked to the cyclical flowering of bambusa tulda, a bamboo species locally known as “rawthing.”

This event, referred to as “Thingtam,” triggers an ecological chain reaction that leads to mass rat breeding.

The department has so far identified 6,938 hectares of farmland as impacted, with nearly 2,000 hectares either partially or completely destroyed by the infestation.

Although paddy fields have taken the heaviest hit, the rodent attack has also damaged a variety of other crops, including maize, sugarcane, cowpea, ginger, brinjal, chilli, pumpkin, sesame, and cucumber, especially in certain areas.

To tackle the crisis, authorities have distributed at least 186 kilograms of rodenticides, primarily bromadiolone and zinc phosphide, across the worst-hit regions.

Alongside chemical treatments, many farmers have turned to traditional rat-control techniques, such as slingshots and indigenous traps known as vaithang, mangkhawng, and thangchep, to protect their remaining crops.

Experts had earlier warned of a likely Thingtam event in 2025, given that the last occurrence happened in 1977, marking the completion of the rare 48-year cycle.

The event shares similarities with the more widely known “Mautam,” which occurs when a different bamboo species, Melocanna baccifera, blooms.

Despite these early warnings, state officials acknowledged that the government’s response fell short of scientific advisories.

Preparations and preventive measures were reportedly insufficient, leaving numerous villages exposed to the rodent surge.

The Agriculture Department continues to assess the scale of damage and is working closely with district administrations to deliver rodenticides and emergency assistance to affected farmers. With the infestation still spreading, authorities remain on high alert.