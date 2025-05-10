Telangana mountaineer climbs Mizoram’s tallest peak with anti-drug message

Aizawl: Bhukya Yashwanth, a 20-year-old mountaineer from Mahabubabad district of Telangana has achieved another milestone in his nationwide mission “Har Shikhar Par Tiranga” by successfully summiting Phawngpui, the highest peak in Mizoram, on Friday.

His campaign aims to inspire India’s youth while spreading awareness against drug abuse and betting app addiction.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Known as the “Blue Mountain,” Phawngpui stands at 2,157 meters in the scenic Lawngtlai district near the Myanmar border. Recognized as a National Park, the area is rich in biodiversity, with rare flora and fauna across its 50 sq. km expanse.

Yashwanth’s summit of Phawngpui marks his fifth successful ascent of state-highest peaks, following previous climbs in Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Manipur, and Rajasthan. At each summit, he proudly hoists the Indian Tricolor to promote unity, purpose, and a drug-free future.

“It’s a proud moment for me,” said Yashwanth. “From this summit, I share a message with India’s youth: ‘Say No to Drugs, Say No to Betting Apps – Say Yes to Life.’”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

His campaign combines physical endurance with a social message, encouraging young people to embrace discipline and pursue meaningful goals rather than fall prey to addictions or distractions.

Among his achievements are the summits of Mount Gorichen in Arunachal Pradesh (6,858 m), Betlingchhip in Tripura (930 m), Guru Shikhar in Rajasthan (1,722 m), and Mount Iso in Manipur (2,994 m). His ultimate goal: to climb the highest peak in all 28 Indian states.

Addressing concerns about drug trafficking and abuse in Mizoram, Yashwanth added, “Your state is gifted with stunning landscapes and rich heritage. Don’t let temporary vices jeopardize your future. Choose dreams over drugs.”

During his visit to Mizoram, Yashwanth also met Governor Vijay Kumar Singh at Raj Bhavan to share his mission and experiences.

A trained climber from Bhuvanagiri’s rock climbing school and the Indian Himalayan Centre for Adventure and Ecotourism (IHCAE), Yashwanth has already completed seven international climbs, including the Everest Base Camp in Nepal (5,364 m) and Africa’s tallest peak, Mount Kilimanjaro (5,895 m), in Tanzania.

Beyond mountaineering, he serves as a brand ambassador for NHFC Foundation India, contributing to charitable initiatives. His journey, especially as a youth from a tribal and rural background, continues to motivate thousands across the country.

Yashwanth’s next summit: Shillong Peak in Meghalaya as he continues his quest to inspire India, one peak at a time.