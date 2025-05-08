Aizawl: Union Minister of State for MSME and Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje on Wednesday urged officials in Mizoram to be free from corruption. Karandlaje visited Khawzawl town, where he interacted with heads of offices.

During an interaction with officials, the visiting Union MoS urged the officials to stay away from corruption, nepotism, favouritism, and other malpractices.

She said that it is imperative that each department does their concerned work with commitment and fervour so that the people of Khawzawl district may live better lives and have a higher standard of living.

Karandlaje had a fruitful discussion with the various heads of offices on various issues, including PMEGP, PM Vishwakarma, MGNREGA, PM KISAN, and Jal Jeevan Mission schemes.

SDO (Sadar) Suvigya S. Chandra gave a PowerPoint presentation highlighting the various successes of different departments within the Khawzawl district.

After a meeting with officials, Karandlaje visited state-run Little Flower school in Khawzawl’s Vengthar neighbourhood, where she interacted with the students and teachers.

She also visited a house constructed under PMAY-G and interacted with the beneficiaries.

From Khawzawl town, the Union Minister proceeded to Chawngtlai village and visited a Rurban centre constructed under the Mizoram State Rural Livelihood Mission (MzSRLM), inspecting various facilities, including a passion fruit processing unit.