Aizawl: The Central Committee of the Young Mizo Association (CYMA) has urged the Mizoram government to take appropriate measures to prevent a potential influx from neighbouring Assam, amid the ongoing eviction drive by the Assam government, a leader said on Tuesday.

The YMA, which is the largest and most influential civil society organisation in the state, has over 4 lakh members both within and outside Mizoram.

CYMA held a meeting on Monday to discuss steps to prevent a possible influx from Assam following the Assam government’s eviction drive against illegal encroachers, said Malsawmliana, the organisation’s general secretary.

The committee urged the state government to implement proactive measures to stop illegal entry from the neighbouring state, he added.

It also advised the state government to exercise extreme caution while issuing the Inner Line Permit (ILP), a travel document required by outsiders to enter protected areas, including Mizoram, to those intending to visit the state.

Malsawmliana said the CYMA also directed its sub-headquarters, local groups, and branches in border districts to remain vigilant and take necessary action to prevent any illegal influx from Assam.

Three districts in Mizoram, Aizawl, Kolasib, and Mamit, share a border of about 164 km with Assam.