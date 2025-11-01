Dimapur: Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio, along with deputy chief minister in charge of National Highways TR Zeliang, inspected the ongoing road repair works along the National Highway at Kezanu and Liezocha stretches under Jotsoma village in Kohima district on Saturday.

Rio asked the engineers and contractors to ensure quality workmanship and expedite the completion of the road repair to restore safe passage for commuters.

He also stressed the need for slope protection to prevent future landslides and outlined the importance of constructing proper drainage systems.

During the inspection, executive engineer, PWD (NH), Bendang briefed the ministers on the progress of the project.

He informed that the stream responsible for the recent landslide, along with two adjoining streams, has been diverted to another valley.

These streams are being channelled into a single reinforced concrete (RCC) box drainage system designed to ensure better water flow and stability, he added.

Bendang said the major work components, including gabion wall, earth cutting, and surface stabilization, are progressing well, and the road is expected to become motorable soon.

Kohima deputy commissioner B Henok Buchem and other departmental officials accompanied the inspection team.